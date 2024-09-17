Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794211https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/no-transactions-settlements-in-govt-securities-forex-money-markets-tomorrow-september-18-in-maharashtra-heres-why-2794211.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI

No Transactions, Settlements In Govt Securities, Forex, Money Markets Tomorrow, September 18 In Maharashtra -- Here's Why

Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday) will get postponed to the next working day, i.e., September 19, 2024 (Thursday).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

No Transactions, Settlements In Govt Securities, Forex, Money Markets Tomorrow, September 18 In Maharashtra -- Here's Why

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has informed that the government of Maharashtra has declared September 18, 2024 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 16, 2024 declared earlier has been cancelled. 

"Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 18, 2024. Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday) will get postponed to the next working day, i.e., September 19, 2024 (Thursday)," RBI added.

The Government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market were operational on September 16, 2024 (Monday). The settlement of secondary market transactions in Government securities, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market which are due on September 17, 2024 will continue to be on the same day, i.e., September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), RBI said.

Settlement of the auction of Government of India Dated Securities conducted on September 13, 2024 (Friday) will take place on September 17, 2024 (Tuesday) as announced earlier. Settlement of the auction of State Government securities scheduled on September 17, 2024 (Tuesday) will now take place on September 19, 2024 (Thursday) instead of September 18, 2024 (Wednesday).

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) which were availed on September 13, 2024 (Friday) and scheduled to reverse on September 17, 2024 (Tuesday) will now reverse on September 16, 2024 (Monday). Further, the SDF and MSF windows under the LAF will be available as usual on all days as per the extant guidelines, said RBI.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court