Now, get a cashback of upto Rs 500 on booking gas cylinder from Paytm - Check details here

If you are planning to book a gas cylinder and want to get some money as cashback, then Paytm has come with a special offer which you can use to save upto Rs 500 on booking LPG gas.

If you use Paytm to book Indane or Bharat Gas Cylinder, you can get a cashback of upto Rs 500.

Here's how you can book a gas cylinder on Paytm:

1) Open the Paytm app in mobile.

2) If the option is not visible on the home screen after the app is open, then click on show more.

3) After this, the option of Recharge and Pay Bills will be visible on the left side, as soon as you tap on it, you will get many options, one of these options will be of Book a Cylinder.

4) After clicking on the book cylinder, you have to choose the gas provider, Bharat Gas (Bharat Gas), Indian (Indane Gas) or HP Gas (HP Gas).

5) After selecting the gas provider, enter the register mobile number or LPG ID given in the gauge agency.

6) As soon as you enter details and click on Proceed, you will see LPG ID, Consumer Name and Agency Name. At the bottom, the amount charged for the gas cylinder will be seen.

Terms and conditions for getting a cashback of upto Rs 500 on Paytm:

- You will get cashback of upto Rs 500 for the first time booking of the gas cylinder through Paytm.

- You need to enter FIRSTLPG as code in the promo code section.

- Cashback of upto upto Rs 500 is also being given on this promo code.

- If you forget to enter promo code, then cashback will not be received in such a situation, it is worth noting that this promo code is for booking the first gas cylinder through Paytm.

- Customers can use this Paytm Offer only once during the offer period.

- You can avail this offer only when the minimum amount is upto 500 rupees.

Live TV

This offer is valid till December 31, 2020.