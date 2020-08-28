Now open account, apply for loans digitally from home –Here’s all about HDFC Bank’s new offering

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Adobe to enhance the digital experience journey of its customers. HDFC Bank said that this partnership will enable HDFC Bank to deliver personalised digital experiences to existing as well as new customers

HDFC Bank offers the following facilities to the customers.

Customers can use any device of choice to do an array of end-to-end transactions



They can an account digitally without visiting a branch



Also, customers can apply for loans digitally from home 24*7



They can also manage investments without any physical interface

HDFC Bank said that it has curated seamless digital journeys for customers with innovative offerings like 10- second personal loans, Zip Drive and Zip Ride for four and two wheelers loans, Insta Account, and more. Through this partnership with Adobe, HDFC aims to further its customers’ digital experiences to in this increasingly online world.

“…The pandemic and lockdown has given further impetus on our efforts to leverage digital platforms to offer a personalised experience to our customers,” Parag Rao - Country Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and Marketing, HDFC Bank said.

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Forms will allow HDFC Bank to provide personalised online experiences to its existing and new customers, the bank said.

“With the rapid advancement in the digital economy, we are seeing companies steer their focus towards developing solid digital transformation strategies towards delivering exceptional customer experiences across every touchpoint, “ said Nitin Singhal, India Head, Digital Experience Business, Adobe.