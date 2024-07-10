Now Pay Fastag, DTH, Landline, Broadband, Mobile Postpaid Bills Via Flipkart

New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart on Wednesday announced the launch of five new recharge and bill payment categories, including Fastag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments on its app.

These are in addition to the existing electricity and mobile prepaid recharge options. Flipkart has partnered with BillDesk, one of India’s leading payment solutions companies, to help integrate the new services with Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.

As part of a limited-time deal, customers can redeem offers of up to 10% with SuperCoins by using Flipkart UPI. With the launch of these new categories, customers can make their bill and recharge payments while enjoying shopping on Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of new categories, Flipkart has opened more avenues for customers to pay their bills electronically in a seamless manner while tapping into the growing demand in this space," the company said.

Ajay Kaushal, Co-Founder and Director, BillDesk, said, “We are thrilled to extend BBPS services to Flipkart, our longstanding partner. This strategic expansion allows Flipkart customers to experience seamless bill payments, receive timely notifications, and check amounts due across their preferred billers, leveraging BBPS capabilities”.

Recently, Flipkart launched its UPI service, which offers customers an intuitive, safe, and convenient option for recharges and bill payments while earning rewards through SuperCoins and cashback.

Through the introduction of one-click and quick functionalities, Flipkart offers customers a convenient digital payment experience where they can avail features for online and offline merchant transactions within and outside of the Flipkart marketplace.