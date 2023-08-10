Now, SBI Card Customers Can Make UPI Transactions Through RuPay Credit Cards
It must be noted that to ensure successful credit card linking with UPI, the cardholder’s mobile number registered with SBI Card should also be linked with UPI.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: SBI Card and and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday announced the linking of SBI credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI.
"Starting 10 August 2023, SBI Card customers will be able to make UPI transactions through their credit cards issued on RuPay. The functionality can be availed through registering the credit card with third party UPI apps. This will further enhance the avenues for customers using SBI Card on RuPay platform on UPI merchants, thus facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience," said a company statement.
Cardholders can enroll their active primary cards on UPI and make payments to merchants (P2M transactions) using their credit cards. This facility is free for customers.
To make Point of Sale (PoS) payments with UPI on your Credit Card
Scan merchant UPI QR Code on your preferred UPI-enabled third party app
Entre the amount to be paind
From the dropdown, select your SBI RuPay Credit Card linked th UPI
Enter 6-digit UPI PIN to authorise transaction
To make Point an e-commerce merchant using with UPI on your Credit Card
Select the UPI-enabled app linked with your credit card as payment mode at merchant website/app
Log into the UPI-Enabled app and select registered SBI RuPay Credit card from the list of available accounts
Confirm the payment using yor 6-digit UPI PIN
Payment confirmation will be displayed
Once the payment is done, you will be redirected to the merchant page
It must be noted that to ensure successful credit card linking with UPI, the cardholder’s mobile number registered with SBI Card should also be linked with UPI.
Live Tv