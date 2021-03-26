Now SBI customers can get free accidental insurance cover up to Rs 2 Lakh: Here’s how

Are you worried about accidents and looking for an insurance policy that can cover your expenses if needed? If you are an SBI customer, then the bank is now offering an SBI accidental insurance cover with State Bank of India debit cards.

The SBI customers can now apply for an SBI Rupay Platinum card and enjoy exclusive benefits including Accidental Insurance Cover up to Rs 2 Lakh with the SBI Rupay Platinum card, which is an international debit card.

In terms of offerings, the customers are eligible to get accidental insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh with the help of the SBI Rupay Platinum card. At least, one minimum financial transaction is needed from the customer at any PoS/e-commerce within 45 days prior to the date of the accident to avail accidental insurance.

Here’s a quick look at the SBI RuPay Platinum debit card:

1. With this card, a customer can shop at over 52 lakh merchant outlets across India and more than 30 million worldwide.

2. This card also helps in booking movie tickets, bill payments, travel, online purchases.

3. A customer can also withdraw cash through this SBI Rupay Platinum debit card.

4. SBI Rupay Platinum debit card also gives access to complimentary airport lounges.

5. SBI Rupay Platinum debit card also gives 2 SBI Rewardz points for every Rs 200 shopping.

6. A customer can also avail birthday bonus from the SBI Rupay Platinum debit card.

7. SBI Rupay Platinum debit card has issuance charges of Rs 300 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST), and annual maintenance charges of Rs 250 plus GST.