Now you can link Aadhaar, PAN, EPFO online, check what UIDAI says

After people started complaining about the problems they are facing while linking their Aadhaar card, PAN and EPFO IDs, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rejected all the reports of outages with the online facility to link Aadhaar with PAN and EPFO accounts. The statutory body revealed that the services were ‘stable’, and it has done a security upgrade on its systems.

UIDAI stated in a press statement that the authentication-based facility had not suffered any outages and all the services remained stable. This came after there were reports of outages and the body said that it is “not accurate” in the statement.

“There have been no outages in the Aadhaar – PAN/EPFO linking facility. All its services are stable and functioning fine,” the UIDAI tweeted. As per the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), it is mandatory for account holders to link their Aadhaar with their PF account by August 31, so that they can get the employer’s contribution to their provident fund. Meanwhile, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended again until September 30.

Amidst all this, the UIDAI further revealed that last week it had performed an ‘essential security upgrade’ in a phased manner which meant that there were a few service interruptions that were only reported at some enrolment/update centres. The issue was soon resolved, according to UIDAI. Even if the system had stabilised, it was already monitoring the functioning to ensure that residents would not be inconvenienced.

“It may be noted that more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in last 9 days since the beginning of the upgradation process on 20th August 2021 at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day,” the UIDAI explained in the statement.

