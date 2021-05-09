हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GST

Now you can track refund application without logging into GST Portal: Here’s how to do it

Are you planning to track your GST (Goods and Services Tax) refund application? There is one way with which you can easily do it, just by logging in to the GST portal. But if you are looking for an alternative, there is another option that you can try without logging into the GST portal.

Let’s first know how to track without logging into the GST portal. 

Navigate to Services > Track Application Status > Select the Refund option > Enter ARN > Click SEARCH to track your refund application without logging into the GST Portal.

Here’s how to track refunds after logging into the GST Portal:

Login to the GST Portal. Navigate to Services > Track Application Status > Select the Refund option > Enter ARN or Filing Year > Click SEARCH to track your refund application after logging into the GST Portal.

The basic difference between these two processes is that you can view additional details of the Tax Period and Tax Amount Claimed when you view the status of the refund application after logging into the GST Portal.

