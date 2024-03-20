New Delhi: To fortify the security of the National Pension System (NPS), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has rolled out a new directive. Effective April 1, 2024, accessing the NPS Central Record-keeping Agency (CRA) system will necessitate a two-factor authentication, integrating Aadhaar-based verification with the existing password-based login method.

Enhanced Security Measures

The PFRDA's recent circular mandates Government Nodal Offices to adapt to this upgraded security protocol. Previously, these offices could access the CRA system using a simple password.

However, starting April 1, 2024, Aadhaar-based authentication will be compulsory, ensuring a two-factor authentication process.

How New System Functions?

Under the enhanced security arrangement, users will still utilize their current User ID and Password for logging into the CRA system.

However, in addition to these credentials, an Aadhaar-based authentication step will be incorporated. This additional layer of security aims to curtail unauthorized access and safeguard NPS transactions.

Key Features Of Enhanced System And What New It Will Bring?

Reduces Risk Of Unauthorized Entry

The introduction of two-factor authentication significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized entry into the CRA system, ensuring that only verified users can gain access.

Extra Layer Of Protection

By implementing this additional security measure, the PFRDA underscores its commitment to safeguarding the interests of NPS subscribers and stakeholders.

Aadhaar Linkage

Government Nodal Offices are now required to link their Aadhaar credentials with their CRA User IDs. This linkage enables the use of Aadhaar OTP (One-time password) for authentication.

Seamless NPS Activities

To ensure a smooth transition, Government offices and Autonomous Bodies must swiftly adopt the necessary infrastructure to facilitate Aadhaar-based login and authentication for all NPS-related transactions.