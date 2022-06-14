National Pension System's queries to get resolved on WhatsApp now

New Delhi: The National Pension System, or NPS, was established by the federal government for employees who want to plan for their retirement but do not want to take any risks with their money. Individuals can contribute a monthly sum to the National Pension System (NPS) in order to receive regular income after retirement.

However, having an NPS account means that, like other facilities, users may occasionally want assistance with a variety of issues. The National Pension System Trust (NPST) has launched its WhatsApp service for NPS users to make the process of resolving queries even easier. Read More: New Aadhaar data leak exposes 11 crore Indian farmers’ sensitive info

"Dear Subscribers, NPS Trust is on WhatsApp now to address your NPS queries," the NPS Trust posted in a tweet dated June 7. Anyone who has an active internet connection and is a WhatsApp subscriber can utilise the service. Currently, millions of Indian individuals utilise WhatsApp as their primary messaging medium. Read More: New wage code from July 1: 12 hours work-week, changes in Leaves, reduced in-hand salary, higher PF for employees

How to use NPS WhatsApp number to resolve issues

1. Only if you have a WhatsApp number can you do this. If you don't have a WhatsApp account, create one and send a message to the NPS's WhatsApp number, 918588852130.

2.After selecting the NPS option, you can now choose from a list of questions relating to entry age, benefits, and eligibility, among other things.

3. If your query does not match, put 'Need further help' in the message box. "Please mail your queries to grievances@npstrust.org.in / contact us at 011-47207700 for us to aid you with a response to your query!" you'll get a response.

4. If your enquiry is correct, the NPS Trust WhatsApp system will respond with the appropriate information. You can also contact us by phone at 022-2499 3499 or toll-free at 1800 222 080 for assistance.