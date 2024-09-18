NPS Vatsalya For Children To Be Launched By Govt Today -- Minimum Contribution, Eligibility And Other Details

New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the NPS Vatsalya scheme on September 18, 2024, in New Delhi. School children will also join the launch. The NPS Vatsalya scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 by the finance minister.

The Union Finance Minister will also launch an online platform for subscribing to NPS Vatsalya, release of scheme brochure, and distribute Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) cards to new minor subscribers. As part of the launch in New Delhi, NPS Vatsalya events will be organised simultaneously at nearly 75 locations throughout the country. Other locations will join the launch through video conference and will also distribute PRAN membership to new minor subscribers in that location.

What is NPS Vatsalya?

NPS Vatsalya will allow parents to save for their children’s future by investing in a pension account and ensure long-term wealth with the power of compounding.

NPS Vatsalya Minimum Contribution, Eligibility And Other Details

NPS Vatsalya offers flexible contributions and investment options, allowing parents to make investment of Rs 1,000 annually in the name of the child, thus making it accessible to families from all economic backgrounds.

NPS Vatsalya Plan can be seamlessly converted into a normal NPS account on minor becoming an adult.

NPS Vatsalya: Know How the scheme will work?

This new initiative is designed to start early in securing financial future of children, marking an important step in India’s pension system. The Scheme will be run under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

"The launch of NPS Vatsalya highlights the Government of India's commitment to promote long-term financial planning and security for all. It’s a big step toward making India’s future generations more financially secure and independent," said an official release.