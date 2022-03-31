NSC, PPF investors, ALERT! Centre finalises interest rates for Q1 FY23, check latest rates

New Delhi: The Central government, on Thursday, announced that it has decided to keep the interest rates offered on small savings schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) unchanged for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The step to keep the interest rates unchanged has been taken after taking into consideration the elevated level of inflation.

"The rate of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, starting from April 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2022, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022) for FY 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a notification.

The Central government has not changed the interest rate, at which returns are provided to investors against their investments in small savings schemes, since the first quarter of 2020-21. The interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Central government on a quarterly basis.

With no change, investors will continue receiving returns at the rate of 7.1 per cent in the PPF scheme. On the other hand, the NSC scheme will offer an interest rate of 6.8 per cent on an annualised bases. Also Read: Stock limit on edible oils, oilseeds extended up to Dec 31

Investors will earn an interest of 7.6 per cent on their investments in the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Also, the interest rate on the five-year senior citizens' savings scheme is retained at 7.4 per cent. Investors receive interest from their investments in the senior citizen scheme on a quarterly basis. Also Read: Last date to file ITR is today; here’s what happens if you miss March 31 deadline

- With IANS inputs.

Live TV

#mute