Odisha Woman's Barefoot Video: Sitharaman Reacts; SBI Promises Pension At Home

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A disturbing occurrence occurred in Odisha when a 70-year-old woman was seen travelling barefoot for several km before stopping at a bank to pick up her pension. The frail woman can be seen using a broken chair as support while walking barefoot in the intense heat in a video that has gone popular on social media.

What Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says? 

On April 17 (Monday), the incident took place in the Jharigaon block of the Nabrangpur district of Odisha. Once the video went viral, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a reply and tweeted, "Can see the manager of the @TheOfficialSBI responding but yet wish @DFS_India and @TheOfficialSBI take cognisance of this and act humanely. Are they no bank Mitra? @FinMinIndia

What SBI Responds To FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

Thereafter, in response to FM Sitharaman's tweet, SBI representatives stated that starting in the following month, the pension will be delivered to her door.

How Does SBI React?

The State Bank of India (SBI) manager responded to the incident by claiming that she is having difficulty withdrawing cash due to her damaged fingers and that the bank is striving to find a solution.

What Is The Matter?

Her injured fingers make it difficult for her to withdraw cash. She received 3,000 rupees personally from the bank. The SBI manager of the Jharigaon branch earlier promised that the issue will be resolved quickly. 

The village's Sarpanch added that they had talked about identifying such needy residents and giving them pensions.

