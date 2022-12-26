topStoriesenglish
One Rank One Pension Revision arrear money: Likely arrears from 01 July 2019 to 30 June 2022 --Check table

One Rank One Pension Revision arrear money: The Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019 {excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired w.e.f. July 01, 2014} will be covered under this revision. 

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet had last week approved revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under One Rank One Pension (OROP) w.e.f. July 01, 2019. Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

The Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019 {excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired w.e.f. July 01, 2014} will be covered under this revision. More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners will be benefitted. Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected. The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners.

Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of Special/Liberalised Family Pension and Gallantry Award Winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.

Rank wise likely estimated increase (in rupees) in service pension under OROP w.e.f. July 01, 2019:

Rank Pension as on 01.01.2016 Revised pension w.e.f. 01.07.2019 Likely arrears from 01.07.2019 to 30.06.2022
Sepoy 17,699 19,726 87,000
Naik 18,427 21,101 1,14,000
Havildar 20,066 21,782 70,000
Nb Subedar 24,232 26,800 1,08,000
Sub Major 33,526 37,600 1,75,000
Major 61,205 68,550 3,05,000
Lt. Colonel 84,330 95,400 4,55,000
Colonel 92,855 1,03,700 4,42,000
Brigadier 96,555 1,08,800 5,05,000
Maj. Gen. 99,621 1,09,100 3,90,000
Lt. Gen. 1,01,515 1,12,050 4,32,000

The estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revision has been calculated as approx. Rs 8,450 crore @31% Dearness Relief (DR). Arrears w.e.f. July 01, 2019 to December 31, 2021 have been calculated as over Rs 19,316 crore based on DR @ 17% for the period from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2021 and @31% for the period from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Arrears w.e.f. July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated as approx. Rs 23,638 crore as per the applicable dearness relief. This expenditure is over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP.

 

