Over 3.7 crore taxpayers filed income tax returns for AY 2021-22: Income Tax Dept

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department, on Saturday (December 18), said that till December 17, more than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed by taxpayers across the country for the assessment year 2021-22.

Out of the total 3.7 crores ITRs, the most number (over 2.1 crores) of returns were filed via the ITR-1 (Sahaj) form. For the unversed, the ITR-1 form is mostly used by salaried individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh annual income.

More than 31 lakh income tax returns were filed using the ITR-2 form while about 35 lakh taxpayers filed ITR with the ITR-3 form. Moreover, the ITR-4 form and ITR-5 forms were used in 87 lakh+ and 3.3 lakh+ cases.

About 1.45 lakh taxpayers filed ITR using the ITR-6 form while roughly 25,000 taxpayers used the ITR-7 form, which was used the least number of times.

"Here are the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed till 17.12.2021. A total of 3,71,74,810 #ITRs have been filed up to 17.12.2021, with 6,91,338 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself," Income Tax Department said in its Tweet.

The agency also informed taxpayers on how they can seek help related to income tax returns. "For any assistance, pl connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. We will be glad to assist!," the department said.