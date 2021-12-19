हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income tax return

Over 3.7 crore taxpayers filed income tax returns for AY 2021-22: Income Tax Dept

The Income Tax Department said that till December 17, more than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed by taxpayers across the country for the assessment year 2021-22.

Over 3.7 crore taxpayers filed income tax returns for AY 2021-22: Income Tax Dept

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department, on Saturday (December 18), said that till December 17, more than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed by taxpayers across the country for the assessment year 2021-22. 

Out of the total 3.7 crores ITRs, the most number (over 2.1 crores) of returns were filed via the ITR-1 (Sahaj) form. For the unversed, the ITR-1 form is mostly used by salaried individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh annual income. 

More than 31 lakh income tax returns were filed using the ITR-2 form while about 35 lakh taxpayers filed ITR with the ITR-3 form. Moreover, the ITR-4 form and ITR-5 forms were used in 87 lakh+ and 3.3 lakh+ cases. 

About 1.45 lakh taxpayers filed ITR using the ITR-6 form while roughly 25,000 taxpayers used the ITR-7 form, which was used the least number of times. 

“Here are the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed till 17.12.2021. A total of 3,71,74,810 #ITRs have been filed up to 17.12.2021, with 6,91,338 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself,” Income Tax Department said in its Tweet. Also Read: Online fraud: Man dupes people by selling fake iPhones on Instagram

The agency also informed taxpayers on how they can seek help related to income tax returns. “For any assistance, pl connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. We will be glad to assist!,” the department said. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Changing date of birth on Aadhaar? Here’s how to do it

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income tax returnitrITR-1ITR Sahaj
Next
Story

Aadhaar Card Update: Changing date of birth on Aadhaar? Here’s how to do it

Must Watch

PT5M44S

Vajpayee government has done tremendous work for Vaishya community- Dr. Subhash Chandra