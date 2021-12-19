Online fraud: Man dupes people by selling fake iPhones on Instagram

New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained a 23-year-old guy from Kolkata on Saturday for allegedly duping a person via social media under the guise of selling him an Apple iPhone. They also stated that the accused, Vishal Kumar Sekhsariya, is a Kolkata resident. A man was selling Apple iPhones on Instagram when police received a complaint about internet fraud.

The complainant claimed that a bogus Instagram account was created to sell iPhones at a lower price than the market cost, and that the accused defrauded the victim of Rs 48,000 using the digital payment method.

According to a senior police officer, the complainant's bank account statement, the details of the Instagram account, and the email addresses used to verify it were all retrieved throughout the inquiry.

According to the officer, police obtained the mobile phone numbers used to send the e-mails as well as a few IP addresses.

A police team focused on Sekhsariya, the owner of the Instagram account, based on technological evidence. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain, a raid was conducted in cooperation with local police on Wednesday, and the culprit was seized from his Kolkata apartment.

The accused was taken to Delhi and questioned. According to the DCP, he claimed that he is a final-year college student who works as part of a television programme event management team.

The accused and one of his friends used to defraud individuals under the guise of selling them iPhones. Police stated they are working to apprehend his associate, and that one iPhone 12 was discovered from the accused's possession.

Live TV

#mute