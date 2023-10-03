Over 30 lakh Audit Reports filed on Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal till September 30

New Delhi: Over 30.75 lakh audit reports, including about 29.5 lakh Tax Audit Reports have been filed for AY 2023-24 on the e-filing portal till the end of the due date on 30th September 2023 with respect to filing of Tax Audit Reports (TARs) and other audit reports in Form No. 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc, ensuring compliances in time, the Ministry of Finance has said.

"To facilitate the taxpayers, extensive outreach programmes were carried out. Around 55.4 lakh outreaches were done through e-mails, SMSs, social media, along with information messages on Income Tax portal to create awareness among the taxpayers to file the Tax Audit Reports and other audit forms within the due date. Various user awareness videos were uploaded on the Income Tax portal to provide guidance. Such concerted efforts have been helpful to the taxpayers and tax professionals in filing the audit reports within the due date," said an official release by Ministry of Finance.

The e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic, providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing the audit reports. This smooth filing experience has been appreciated by professionals on various platforms including social media, it added.

"The e-filing Helpdesk team has handled approximately 2.36 lakh queries from the taxpayers in the month of September, 2023 supporting the taxpayers and tax professionals proactively during the filing period, helping them resolve any complexity involved. The support from the helpdesk was provided through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex and co-browsing sessions. The Helpdesk team also supported resolution of queries received on the Twitter handle of the Department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers/ stakeholders, providing assistance to them on different issues on a near real-time basis. Various webinars related to filing of Audit forms were conducted to guide the Tax professionals," the release said.