Income Tax returns

Over 5 crore ITRs filed for FY21: Income Tax Department

More than five crore income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year ended March 2021 have been filed so far. 

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department, on Wednesday (December 29), said that more than five crore income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year ended March 2021 have been filed so far. 

"More than five crore income tax returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 5:45 pm today!" the income tax department tweeted.

 

The department has already extended the deadline for individual taxpayers to file income tax returns, by five months till December 31, 2021.

For the financial year 2019-20, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

Taxpayers who have not e-verified their ITRs for the financial year 2019-20 can complete the verification process by February 28, 2022, as the income tax department has given a one-time relaxation to assessees.

According to law, an ITR, filed electronically without a digital signature, has to be verified electronically through Aadhaar OTP, or net banking, or code sent through demat account, pre-validated bank account and ATM within 120 days of filing the return. Also Read: Apple engineers are receiving surprise bonuses of up to $180,000, here’s why

Alternatively, taxpayers can send a physical copy of the ITR filed to the centralised processing centre (CPC) office in Bengaluru. Also Read: 46th GST Council meet on Dec 31: Members to discuss rate rationalisation, textile hike

