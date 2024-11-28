PAN 2.0: What Happens If You Haven’t Updated Your Address? Details Here

New Delhi: The central government is making it easier to update PAN cards with the launch of the PAN 2.0 project under the Digital India initiative. Many people have questions about how to change their address and get their updated PAN cards. To clear up the confusion, the Income Tax Department has shared all the key details. Here’s everything you need to know about the new rules for address updates in PAN 2.0.

What Happens if You Haven’t Updated Your Address for PAN 2.0?

After the launch of PAN 2.0, many are wondering how their new PAN cards will be delivered if they’ve moved or haven’t updated their address. The income Tax Department has clarified that a new PAN card will only be issued if the cardholder applies for an update or correction. You need to request an updated PAN to receive the new card with a QE code. Until then, your old PAN card will remain valid.

How to Update Your Address on PAN Card for Free

The Income Tax Department has outlined an easy way to update your address on your PAN card. If you need to correct or change your address, you can do it for free by visiting the NSDL or UTIISL website. Simply provide your PAN number, Aadhaar number, email ID, and mobile number. By following this process, you can ensure that your updated PAN card is delivered to the right address.