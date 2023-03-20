topStoriesenglish2585703
Pan Aadhaar Link Status: Deadline Ends In Just 10 Days, Know How To Link Both The Documents

If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online.
 

Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

New Delhi: The PAN of taxpayers who do not provide their Aadhaar as required would no longer be valid after March 31, 2023, and they will be subject to all of the Act's penalties for failing to provide, notify, or cite their PAN, the CBDT continued.

When your PAN expires, you will be prohibited from doing financial transactions (such as those involving mutual funds), subject to TDS at higher rates, and subject to a penalty under section 272B.

Meanwhile, if you think that your PAN might be linked with your Aadhaar already, you can check this direct link to know the status.

1. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal

2. Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth

3. After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code

4. On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card

5. If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Aadhaar” button

6. Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal

7. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card

8. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button

9. You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

The Income Tax Department had last year said that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to Rs 1,000, but such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.

