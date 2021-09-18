PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended: Check steps to link the two documents

New Delhi: The Central government has extended the deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card till March 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that the deadline has been extended to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September 2021 to 31st March 2022," CBDT said in its statement.

So, if haven’t linked the two important documents till now, then you can do it right now by following a few simple steps. Check the step by step guide on how one can link PAN and Aadhaar cards on the new Income Tax website:

Step 1: Go to the new income tax portal (e-filing portal 2.0).

Step 2: Visit the ‘Our Services’ tab.

Step 3: In the next step, you need to select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

Step 4: Now, you need to enter personal details such as PAN number, Aadhaar number, mame as per Aadhaar and phone number.

Step 5: Now, tick the box “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

Step 6: You will get a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter this OTP on the verification page and press "Validate".

Step 8: Upon clicking, you will get a pop-up message stating that your request to link PAN with Aadhaar has been submitted.

Meanwhile, the government has also extended the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the I-T Act from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Also Read: GST on Zomato, Swiggy orders: Home delivery of food to get expensive? Here’s all you need to know

Moreover, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of the order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has been extended to March 2022. Also Read: Clubhouse working on new ‘Waves’ feature as growth plateaus

Live TV

#mute