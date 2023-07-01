PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended? Income Tax Department Comes Out To Help PAN Holders

New Delhi: The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar ended yesterday. Due to the heavy rush on the system, several people faced issues while proceeding with the payment challan and linking the two documents. It was speculated that the Income Tax Department will extend the deadline to help the PAN card holders. While the tax department has not extended the deadline, it has certainly taken steps to help the aggrieved users.

In a tweet, the income tax department has issued instructions for those seeking to link PAN with Aadhaar and facing difficulty with payments.

"Kind Attention PAN holders! Instances have come to notice where PAN holders have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking. In this regard, it is to be informed that status of challan payment may be checked in ‘e-pay tax’ tab of portal after login. If a payment is successful, then PAN holder can proceed to link PAN with Aadhaar," said the department.



The I-T department further said that there is no need of downloading the challan receipt for linking PAN with Aadhaar. "Further, as soon as the PAN holder completes the payment successfully, an email with an attached copy of the challan is already sent to the PAN holder.

In cases where fee payment & consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till 30.06.2023, such cases will be duly considered by the Department," said the department.

The department further said that people facing issues may check their registered email for a copy of the challan. "In case you need further assistance, please share your details (along with PAN & your mobile no.) with us at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in so that our team can get in touch with you," said the department.