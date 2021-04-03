PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended: See the SMS format, numbers to link THESE documents

In a bid to provide relief for taxpayers, the government has extended the deadline for linking PAN card with the Aadhaar card till June 30. Earlier, the date of linking these two documents was March 31.

This decision was taken in the aftermath of increasing COVID-19 cases in India and the difficulties faced by people due to it, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

"Central Government extends the last date for linking the Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March 2021 to 30th June 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

However, this extension should not be taken as a way to get away from linking these documents as there would be a penalty with it and the PAN card can also become inoperative. The fine is Rs 10,000.

A permanent account number (PAN) is a ten-character alphanumeric identifier that is issued by the Income Tax department to all taxpayers and it is required to carry out multiple financial activities. It is also an important identity proof.

Apart from that, a user can also link PAN with Aadhaar online by just sending an SMS. To link PAN with Aadhaar, you will have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 through your registered mobile number. In the text message, just type, 'UIDAIPAN (12digit Aadhaar number) space (10 digit PAN Number).' For example: UIDPAN 100023456789 XXYZ0123X



Live TV

#mute