PAN card application: Here's the list of 19 documents that can be used as proof of address

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and is a very important financial document. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card.

You can apply for PAN by filling up Application for Allotment of Permanent Account Number. PAN application can be made either online through two websites --Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL) and UTIITSL.

You have to submit the following documents with the application form:

- Proof of identity (POI)

- Proof of address (POA)

- Proof of date of birth (PODB) is applicable only for Individual & HUF status of applicant.

The documents for POI and POA depend on the citizenship and the status of the applicant.

Individual and HUF Applicants who are citizens of India and located within and outside India at the time of application for PAN can submit the following list of documents that can be used as proof of address.

1. Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India

2. Elector’s photo identity card

3. Driving License

4. Passport

5. Passport of the spouse

6. Post office passbook having address of the applicant

7. Latest property tax assessment order

8. Domicile certificate issued by the Government

9. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by the Central Government or State Government of not more than three years old

10. Property Registration Document

Copy of following documents of not more than three months old:

11. Electricity Bill

12. Landline Telephone or Broadband connection bill

13. Water Bill

14. Consumer gas connection card or book or piped gas bill

15. Bank account statement or as per Note 2

16. Depository account statement

17. Credit card statement

18. Certificate of address signed by a Member of Parliament or Member of Legislative Assembly or Municipal Councilor or a Gazetted officer

19. Employer certificate in original