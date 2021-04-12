PAN card still not linked with Aadhaar? Get ready to pay late fee of Rs 1,000 after June 30

New Delhi: The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is June 30, 2021 and failing to meet the deadline might result in attracting a late fee as well.

The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was March 31, 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) however extended the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card deadline by three months till June 30, 2021.

PAN card holders also must take note that if their PAN card is not linked with Aadhaar card by June 30, then it will become inoperative. And not only that, you will also be liable to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. The amount though will be specified by the government, will not exceed Rs 1,000.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Meanwhile, if you think that your PAN might be linked with your Aadhaar already, you can check this direct link to know the status.

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online.

1. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal

2. Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth

3. After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code

4. On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card

5. If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Aadhaar” button

6. Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal

7. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card

8. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button

9. You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

