PAN Card Update: Here's how to change name in PAN card online

New Delhi: There are a variety of reasons why someone might desire to change their PAN card name. To mention a few, there are spelling errors, Aadhaar card mismatches, and name changes after marriage. The Income Tax Department has simplified the procedure of changing the name on your PAN card. Users of PAN cards can easily change their names online from the comfort of their own homes. If you're not sure how, here's a step-by-step guide to changing your name on your PAN card online, along with fees and a list of documents you'll need.
For Indian nationals, the PAN card is one of the most crucial documents, not just for tax purposes but also as proof of identity. The Income Tax Department of India issues this laminated card with a unique ten-digit alphanumeric code. However, if your PAN card was issued with an inaccurate or incomplete name, or if you wish to amend your name (for example, after marriage or in accordance with Aadhaar), you need not be concerned because these difficulties may be readily remedied. Here's how you can do it:
This is likely the simplest way to update the name on your PAN card online. Here's how you can change your name depending on your Aadhaar number:
- Go to UTIITSL's (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited) official website, select PAN Card Services, and then Change/Correction in PAN Card. Then, select Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details from the drop-down menu. You'll be taken to the Application for Change/Correction in PAN Data page.
- After that, you must pick between two options: Physical (Forward Application with Physical Documents) and Digital (Forward Application with Digital Documents) (Paperless). Choose the later option, i.e. digital (Paperless).
- Now select the Aadhaar-based e-KYC option from the drop-down menu (Details of the resident are fetched from the UIDAI Server based on the Aadhaar Number). It then selects the option – Sign Using Aadhaar-based eSign – automatically (Signing of the Application is done using Aadhaar based eSign).
- You must now enter your PAN and choose whether you want a physical PAN card as well as an updated PAN card (both physical and e-PAN) or just an e-PAN.
- Then press the Submit button.
- Fill out the application form with all of your essential information and make the required payment.
- Next, Aadhaar authentication will take place on a real-time basis from the UIDAI server, after which the application will be processed further.
- For eKYC services, OTP will be sent to your UIDAI registered mobile number. After providing the OTP and consent in the requisite box, your address from the UIDAI database will be populated in the PAN form.
- Next, you need to verify the application data as well as provide other details and submit.
- You now will receive another OTP for eSign and on entering the OTP the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature.
- The application will be saved and processed further by UTIITSL for PAN card name change using Aadhaar.