PAN Card Update: Here's how to change name in PAN card online

New Delhi: There are a variety of reasons why someone might desire to change their PAN card name. To mention a few, there are spelling errors, Aadhaar card mismatches, and name changes after marriage. The Income Tax Department has simplified the procedure of changing the name on your PAN card. Users of PAN cards can easily change their names online from the comfort of their own homes. If you're not sure how, here's a step-by-step guide to changing your name on your PAN card online, along with fees and a list of documents you'll need.

For Indian nationals, the PAN card is one of the most crucial documents, not just for tax purposes but also as proof of identity. The Income Tax Department of India issues this laminated card with a unique ten-digit alphanumeric code. However, if your PAN card was issued with an inaccurate or incomplete name, or if you wish to amend your name (for example, after marriage or in accordance with Aadhaar), you need not be concerned because these difficulties may be readily remedied. Here's how you can do it:

This is likely the simplest way to update the name on your PAN card online. Here's how you can change your name depending on your Aadhaar number: