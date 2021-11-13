PAN Card Update: Now PAN cards can be made before the age of 18 years; here’s how

PAN card is a vital document as it is required for any financial transaction. It is required for money transfers in government offices, as well as the establishment of a bank account and investing in any location.

PAN cards are usually obtained after the age of 18, but they can also be made before the age of 18. You can also apply for a PAN card for your child, but you must follow these instructions carefully.

PAN card of a child below 18 years of age

If you want to apply for a PAN card for a child under the age of 18, the process is simple. Let us remind you that no minor can apply for a PAN card on their own. The child's parents can apply on their behalf for this.

Here is the easy process of application:

If you want to apply for a PAN card online, you must first go to the NSDL's website.

Fill out all of the personal information while selecting the relevant candidate category.

You can now upload proof of the minor's age as well as a number of other vital papers, including the parents' photo.

Only the parent's signature should be uploaded at this time.

You submit the form after paying the Rs 107 charge.

Following that, you will be given a receipt number, which you may use to check the status of your application.

At the same time, you will receive an email after submitting your application.

- After successful verification, you will receive your PAN card within 15 days.

These documents will be needed:

The application for a PAN card necessitates the submission of numerous papers.

The minor's parents' address and confirmation of an identity will be required.

The applicant's address and proof of identity are necessary.

In addition, the minor's guardian will be required to present one of the following documents as proof of identity: Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Passport, Driving License, or Voter ID.

For address verification, a copy of your Aadhar card, post office passbook, property registration document, or original residence certificate will be required.

When a kid earns money, if you want your child to be the nominee of your investment, or if the investment is made in the child's name, he or she requires a PAN card.

