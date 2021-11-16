PAN Card Update: Unable to change your photo? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric code that records an individual's entire financial history. It can also be used as a kind of identification. As a PAN card is required to validate your photograph and signature, the information submitted must be accurate. Your photo and signature on your PAN card must be accurate in order to obtain a credit card, obtain a loan, or make investments.

If you discover a mismatch in your photograph or signature, you can modify or update your photo and signature on your PAN card by following the steps below:

STEP1: To begin, go to the NSDL's official website.

STEP2: After that, select Changes or corrections in the existing PAN Data from the Application Type drop-down menu.

STEP3: Now, from the category menu, choose the Individual option.

STEP4: Then, after filling in all of the essential information, click submit.

STEP5: Now go to the PAN application itself and choose the KYC option.

STEP5: After that, you'll see options for 'Photo Mismatch' and 'Signature Mismatch.'

STEP6: To alter the photo, select Photo Mismatch from the drop-down menu..

STEP7: Now, after filling in the parents' information, click the Next button.

STEP8: After filling out all of the required information, the applicant must attach proof of identity, address, and death of birth.

STEP9: Then check the Declaration box and press the Submit button.

STEP10:The charge for changing your photograph and signature is Rs 101 (including GST) for addresses in India and Rs 1011 (includes GST) for addresses outside India.

STEP11: A 15-digit acknowledgment will be sent to you after the transaction is completed.

STEP12: Send the application's printout to the PAN Service Unit of the Income Tax Department.

STEP13: The acknowledgment number can be used to track the application.

