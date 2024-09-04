How To Renew Your Passport On Passport Seva Online Portal; Check Fees And Required Documents

Passport Seva Online Portal: The Indian passport is an official document that verifies a citizen's identity and nationality, serving as a crucial and valid tool for international travel, whether for leisure, business, or education.

Notably, this passport is valid for ten years from the date of issue, after which it must be renewed. The renewal process can be started either one year before the passport expires or up to three years after its expiration.

The process of updating details in an Indian passport involves several steps as per the regulations outlined by the Passport Seva system under the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Documents Required For Passport Renewal

These are the documents required for passport renewal, which include the original passport, application receipt, self-attested copies of relevant pages, and address proof.

Passport Validity In Case Of Minors

The passports are valid for five years or until they turn 18, whichever comes first. After this period, they can renew their passport online. Notably, the age of minors between 15 to 18 also have the option to obtain a passport with a full 10-year validity.

Steps To Renew Your Passport On The Passport Seva Online Portal

Step 1: If you're an existing user, log in with your credentials. If you're new, register by creating a new account.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply for Fresh Passport/Passport Re-Issue' option to begin the process.

Step 3: Tap on the 'Click here to fill application form' link and provide all the necessary information, including personal and contact details.

Step 4: Enter emergency contact information and previous passport details if applicable. Agree to the self-declaration statement and submit the form.

Step 5: Pay the passport renewal fee online, then proceed to schedule your appointment at the passport office.

Normal Vs Tatkal Passport Fees In India

The regular fee for a fresh passport or re-issue of a 36-page passport with a 10-year validity is Rs 1,500, while the Tatkal fee is Rs 2,000. For a 60-page passport with a 10-year validity, both the regular and Tatkal fees are Rs 2,000.

For a fresh passport or re-issue of a passport for minors (below 18 years of age), with a validity of 5 years or until the minor turns 18 (whichever is earlier), the regular fee is Rs 1,000, while the Tatkal fee is Rs 2,000.