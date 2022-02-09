Paytm cashback offer: Get up to Rs 100 back on 4 UPI transactions, check how

New Delhi: Paytm users have a chance to get up to Rs 100 cashback by simply transferring money via UPI during the ongoing Paytm India vs West Indies ODI & T20 matches scheduled from February 6th to 20th, 2022.

Paytm said that on matchdays, new users will be able to avail of '4 ka 100 cashback offer' wherein they will get assured cashback of Rs 100 for money transfer through Paytm UPI.

“New users will be able to avail this offer on all money transfers of Rs. 4/-. Besides this, users can win additional cashback by participating in the referral program. Whenever a user invites friends and family to use Paytm for UPI money transfers, both the referrer and the referee can earn up to Rs 100 cashback,” the company added in its official press statement.

Narendra Yadav, Vice President of Paytm said, “Paytm UPI offers superfast money transfers…This upcoming cricket season, we want to celebrate the sport with our users with a special offer to give Rs. 100 in cashback.”

Users can register for Paytm UPI on the mobile app. Customers can use UPI apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, GooglePay, and Amazon Pay, among others, to make seamless and secure online payments directly from their bank account. Also Read: Sensex rallies over 650 points, Nifty above 17,400

Using UPI powered apps, customers can also instantly check the bank balance of the linked account and make digital payments by scanning any UPI QR code, irrespective of the bank or UPI app being used. Also Read: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S launched in India: Price, specs, features

