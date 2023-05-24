topStoriesenglish2612499
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Paytm Money Launches Bond Investing For Retail Investors

The company said it is simplifying bonds for retail investors and enabling them to invest in three types of bonds -- government, corporate and tax-free.
 

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:54 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Paytm Money Launches Bond Investing For Retail Investors

New Delhi: One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm, on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money Limited has launched the most advanced bonds platform for retail investors in the country.

The company said it is simplifying bonds for retail investors and enabling them to invest in three types of bonds -- government, corporate and tax-free.

"This is just the start of bonds investing in India. We believe bonds are the best way for first-time investors to enter capital markets and every Indian should have a diversified wealth portfolio with bonds being a core part of it. We will continue to bring the best technology-driven features for investors with the safety and security they deserve," said Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money.

Bonds on Paytm money app presents investors all relevant information at one place, and converts everything to yield so investors can analyse and understand the returns they can earn.

Now, investors will not have to go to different sources for information on coupon vs yield, clean price vs dirty price, coupon frequency, coupon record dates etc, and instead, find it all on one dashboard on the Paytm Money app.

According to the company, investing in debt markets in India is still very new and the country has the potential to have 100 million investors, for whom bonds would be the best way to enter capital markets.

As a SEBI-registered broker, Paytm Money is leveraging the existing strong regulatory framework to innovate and bring a simple, secure and transparent bond product to India.

It has achieved so with investor safety features such as limit order as the default order types, prices compared across both NSE and BSE, and the best exchange rate pre-selected, credit ratings from multiple rating agencies, with the lowest being the default rating and many more such features.

Currently, Bonds on Paytm Money is being launched with an early access waitlist programme.

Tax free bonds are a great investment for Indians. One can invest in tax free bonds, issued by PSUs, like NHAI, IRFC, REC etc at yields of up to 5.8 per cent per annum, and maturity, ranging from 5 months to 13 years.

Investors, who wish to expand their portfolio, can also look at corporate bonds like Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss etc where depending on the credit profile of the company, and the maturity of the bond, one can earn up to 15 per cent per annum.

Paytm Money continues to drive wealth creation by enabling users with investment products like Mutual Funds, Stocks, IPO, F&O, ETF, NPS and more.

Paytm Money's offerings of giving way to small ticket investments in mutual funds and stocks contribute to financial inclusion in the country.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818