Pensioners Alert! Get this work done before November 30 or you will suffer

New Delhi: If your pension arrives, or if you are a retiree, this information will be very useful to you. The month of November is coming to a close. There are some things that you must complete by the end of November, i.e. within two days, in this case. You could lose a lot of money if you don't perform these things in a timely manner.

Get this work done before November 30

Major tasks must be completed before November 30. Pensioners, for example, are required to submit their life certificates by November 30. Apart from that, there are a slew of other chores that you must complete before November 30. By the end of the month, let us know which of the few you have to deal with.

Submit life certificate

It is critical for retirees to submit their life certificates by November 30. If you're a retiree, you'll need to submit your life certificate before the deadline. This life certificate, in fact, is proof that the pensioner is still alive. If you do not comply, your pension may be terminated.

Apply for Home Loan in LIC Housing Finance

If you're looking for a home loan, be aware that LIC Housing Finance's special home loan is set to expire this month. LIC Housing Finance has decreased the loan rate to 6.66 percent for home loans up to Rs 2 crore as part of this special offer. That means, the interest on this house loan will be lower. Let us remind you that this offer will expire on November 30th and will only be valid on house loans. After then, the corporation can raise interest rates at any time.

Register for admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Before November 30, you must apply for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya's class 9. Please be advised that the deadline to apply for the selection test scheduled for April 30, 2022 is November 30, 2018. You can apply online until this date at navodaya.gov.in, the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. For further information, you can go to this website.

