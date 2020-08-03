Pensioners can generate Digital life certificate directly using UMANG app – Details here

New Delhi: In the uncertain times of Covid-19 Pandemic, digital activities are there to make sure that you don’t have to step out of your house, unless very urgent.

One such task that has been made easier for pensioners is the Digital life certificate (DLC). The Jeevan Pramaan which pensioners have to provide, is a biometric enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. Jeevan Pramaan or DLC is generated for individual pensioner using his or her Aadhaar number and Biometrics.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app has tweeted that Pensioners can generate Digital life certificate using UMANG app.

“Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners Sheme of the Government of India known as Jeevan Praman seeks to address this very problem by digitising the whole process of securing the life certificate. Pensioners can generate their Digital Life Certificate directly from UMANG app!,” it tweeted.

It must be noted that the Jeevan Pramaan is not valid for lifetime. The validity of the certificate depends on the rules specified by the Pension Sanctioning Authority. Once the validity period is over a new JeevanPramaan or a new Pramaan Id needs to be obtained by the pensioner.

However, the pensioners don't have to submit the DLC to the bank or post office or the pension disbursing agency. The DLC is automatically available to them electronically.

UMANG app is developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India. It provides a single platform for all Indian citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.