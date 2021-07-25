हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EFPO

PF update! 8.5% interest to be credited in next few days, Check PF balance via SMS, missed call

The EPFO office is planning to credit 8.5 per cent interest on Provident Fund (PF) investments by the end of this month for FY 2020-21. 

PF update! 8.5% interest to be credited in next few days, Check PF balance via SMS, missed call

New Delhi: Employees registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) can expect good news by the end of July 2021. The EPFO office is planning to credit 8.5 per cent interest on Provident Fund (PF) investments made by the investors, by the end of this month for FY 2020-21. 

For the last fiscal year, which was FY21, EPFO had decided to keep the PF interest rates unchanged. The decision was taken after considering the fact that there were more withdrawals than deposits in the last financial year due to the COVID-19 led financial and healthcare crisis. 

At present, EPFO has close to 6 crore EPFO subscribers who have been investing in the highly secured investment scheme offered by the retirement fund regulatory body. 

How to check PF balance? 

KYC compliant EFPO subscribers can easily check their PF balance by following a few steps. With the organisation crediting the interest rate in the upcoming week, investors can easily check their increased investments in their PF account via SMS or missed call. 

You can easily check your PF balance in your EPF account by sending an SMS to 7738299899. Please note that you have to send the message in the right format which is - EPFOHO UAN ENG. 

Investors with registered mobile numbers will receive their PF details in an SMS by EPFO pretty soon after sending the SMS. Also read: THIS new Instagram filter censors its creators work

You can also check your PF balance by giving a missed call on EPFO’s official number 011-22901406. Investors will have to run a missed call from their registered numbers only to check their PF balance. Also read: Check top 5 smartphone launches this week: Compare specs, prices of Samsung, Mi, OnePlus’ new phones

