Phonepe' Share.Market Says Technical Glitch Due To Microsoft Outage, Services Now Restored

New Delhi: Phonepe backed Share.Market said that the technical glitch in the App was due to the massive global outage at Microsoft that had impacted services.

Share.Market tweeted that services have now been restored, and apologized customers for inconvenience.

"We are aware of the technical difficulties some of you experienced accessing our platform today. This disruption was due to a global outage of CrowdStrike, a critical cybersecurity provider used by many organizations, including us. Our services have been restored. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience and understanding. For any further questions or concerns, please reach out to our customer support team," Share.Market tweeted.

Earlier in the day, several people took to twitter, sharing technical error in the App.

Meanwhile, Global cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike, that provides advanced cybersecurity solutions to Windows PCs is down, claimed several users from across India, Japan, Canada, Australia and many other countries.

Affected users took to X and Reddit to report the outage, BSOD error or Blue Screen of Death on the platform.

The outage affected a host of services in banks, supermarkets, airlines and other major companies. In India, Microsoft global outage has impacted check-in services in Mumbai, with airline companies like IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet taking to X to inform passengers regarding temporary unavailability of services.