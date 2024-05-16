PhonePe Users Can Now Make Payments Through UPI In Sri Lanka; Collaborates With LankaPay

New Delhi: Fintech firm PhonePe on Wednesday said its users can now make payments through UPI in Sri Lanka. PhonePe said that it has enabled UPI payment acceptance in collaboration with LankaPay across LankaQR merchant points

PhonePe announced that its app users travelling to Sri Lanka can now make payments using UPI across LankaPayQR merchants nationwide.

Users can simply scan LankaQR code to make secure and quick payments without carrying cash or calculating currency conversions. Their account will be debited in INR, showing the currency exchange rate. These transactions are facilitated by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and LankaPay National Payment Network.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with LankaPay. This collaboration offers unparalleled convenience to Indian tourists who can now use a familiar and secure payment method while traveling and pay across LankaQR merchant points," Ritesh Pai, CEO, International Payments, PhonePe said.

PhonePe claims that it has over 535 million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 39+ million merchants. PhonePe also processes over 255 million daily transactions with an annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of USD 1.5+ Trillion.