Planning To Apply For Passport? Here’s How To Do It At Your Nearest Post Office – Know Documents Needed

New Delhi: The Central Government has unveiled plans to expand the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) from the current 442 to 600 within the next five years. This initiative follows a renewed five-year partnership between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts.

How to Apply for a Passport at the Post Office

Getting your passport through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) is simple and hassle-free. Here's how you can do it:

- Visit the Passport Seva Website: Go to passportindia.gov.in to start your application.

- Fill Out and Submit the Form Online: Complete the passport application form and submit it online.

- Visit Your Nearest POPSK: Head to the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at the designated Common Service Centre (CSC). Carry:

Your application receipt printout

All necessary original documents for verification

- Wait for Your Passport: After successful verification, your passport will be processed and issued within 7 to 14 working days.

Documents Needed for Passport at POPSK

Make sure to bring all the required documents listed for a passport application during your visit to the POPSK for verification.

Checklist of Documents for Passport Application

When applying for a passport through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK), make sure to carry the following documents:

- Birth Certificate

- High School Mark Sheet

- Voter ID

- PAN Card

- Aadhaar Card

- Driving License

- Ration Card

- Notarized Affidavit

Verification Process

Your fingerprint and retina will be scanned during the verification process. Upon successful verification, your passport will be dispatched to your registered address via Speed Post.

Emergency Collection Option

In urgent cases, you can collect your passport directly from the Regional Post Office by submitting an application explaining the reason for urgency.

How to Check Your Passport Validity

If you already have a passport that you use as an ID while traveling, it's important to keep track of its validity. In India, an ordinary adult passport is valid for 10 years from the date it is issued. Be sure to check the expiration date well in advance to avoid any travel disruptions.