हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Start-up

Planning to begin your own Start-up? HDFC Bank is giving funds for it: Know how to apply, important dates

To screen, mentor, and monitor start-ups, HDFC Bank has partnered with nine start-up incubators registered with Govt of India’s MeitY platfrom. The nine incubators are from premier institutes and include: IIT – Delhi, IIT – BHU, AIC BIMTECH Noida, IIM Kashipur, GUSEC Gujarat, C-CAMP Bangalore, Banasthali University – Jaipur, Villgro Incubation – Chennai, and T – HUB Hyderabad.

Planning to begin your own Start-up? HDFC Bank is giving funds for it: Know how to apply, important dates

New Delhi: Private lender HDFC Bank has invited applications from start-ups and solo entrepreneurs for its SmartUp grants. 

This year, the bank will focus on start-ups creating social impact at scale in sectors such as Education – technology (ed-tech) and skill development, among others.

To screen, mentor, and monitor start-ups, HDFC Bank has partnered with nine start-up incubators registered with Govt of India’s MeitY platfrom. The nine incubators are from premier institutes and include: IIT – Delhi, IIT – BHU, AIC BIMTECH Noida, IIM Kashipur, GUSEC Gujarat, C-CAMP Bangalore, Banasthali University – Jaipur, Villgro Incubation – Chennai, and T – HUB Hyderabad.

How to apply and process for HDFC SmartUp grants

  • Start-ups making social impact can send in their applications by clicking here. 
     
  • The application window opens on and closes on February 16, 2021.
     
  • Further, the bank’s incubator partners and the SmartUp team will jointly scout for start-ups.
     
  • Bank and incubators will jointly reach out and engage with start-ups through the SmartUp portal hosted on Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY's) platform.
     
  • Incubator partners will screen and shortlist applications and the SmartUp team will select finalists.
     
  • Finalists will pitch their start-ups to a jury comprising senior Management of the Bank.
     

What is the Evaluation criteria for HDFC SmartUp grants

  • Market reach, penetration and scalability of product
     
  • Degree of social impact in beneficiaries’ lives
     
  • Economic viability of product at scale

Live TV

#mute

"SmartUp grants by HDFC Bank under #Parivartan – the bank’s umbrella CSR brand – is aimed at finding and deploying long-term, sustainable solutions at scale, to address social issues and contribute to the economic and social development of the country," the company said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Start-upHDFC Bank
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission latest news: Big news on dearness allowance, DR, salary hike and arrears clearance coming this month! Here's what we know so far
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M

Deep Sidhu accused of Red Fort violence arrested, had a reward of 1 lakh on him