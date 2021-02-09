Planning to begin your own Start-up? HDFC Bank is giving funds for it: Know how to apply, important dates

New Delhi: Private lender HDFC Bank has invited applications from start-ups and solo entrepreneurs for its SmartUp grants.
This year, the bank will focus on start-ups creating social impact at scale in sectors such as Education – technology (ed-tech) and skill development, among others.
To screen, mentor, and monitor start-ups, HDFC Bank has partnered with nine start-up incubators registered with Govt of India’s MeitY platfrom. The nine incubators are from premier institutes and include: IIT – Delhi, IIT – BHU, AIC BIMTECH Noida, IIM Kashipur, GUSEC Gujarat, C-CAMP Bangalore, Banasthali University – Jaipur, Villgro Incubation – Chennai, and T – HUB Hyderabad.
How to apply and process for HDFC SmartUp grants
- Start-ups making social impact can send in their applications by clicking here.
- The application window opens on and closes on February 16, 2021.
- Further, the bank’s incubator partners and the SmartUp team will jointly scout for start-ups.
- Bank and incubators will jointly reach out and engage with start-ups through the SmartUp portal hosted on Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY's) platform.
- Incubator partners will screen and shortlist applications and the SmartUp team will select finalists.
- Finalists will pitch their start-ups to a jury comprising senior Management of the Bank.
What is the Evaluation criteria for HDFC SmartUp grants
- Market reach, penetration and scalability of product
- Degree of social impact in beneficiaries’ lives
- Economic viability of product at scale
#mute
"SmartUp grants by HDFC Bank under #Parivartan – the bank’s umbrella CSR brand – is aimed at finding and deploying long-term, sustainable solutions at scale, to address social issues and contribute to the economic and social development of the country," the company said.