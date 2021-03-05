Planning to change house again? Here’s how to update address on Aadhaar Card

Have you recently shifted to a new house and thinking about how will your new address be reflected on the new Aadhaar card. There is no need to worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given the facility to the people of the country that they can update their existing address even when they do not have any documents for address proof.

As per UIDAI, this can be done by sending an address validation letter online with the help of an address verifier and the address verifier can be any family member, friend, landlord, who can allow you to use that address. The address can only be updated if you meet certain conditions.

These conditions are:

Mobile number of both Resident and Address Verifier should be linked to their respective Aadhaar

Resident and Address Verifier must be authenticated via OTP

Address Verifier must be approved for use in address base

How to update the address in Aadhaar

1. Visit UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/ and click on 'Address Validation Letter' in 'My Aadhaar' menu

2. You will be directed to the 'Request for Address Validation Letter' page where you can enter your 12-digit enter the base Nanpr or 16 digits of Virtual ID Enter

3. Click after filling in Captcha 'Send OTP'.

4. 'Login' after entering it you will get OTP on registered mobile

5. Now you fill in the details of Address Verifier which should have the Aadhaar number

6. Address Verifier will get an SMS, which will contain a link, and therefore, it would need approval.

7.After this, a second SMS will be received with OTP, fill it and insert captcha and verify.

8. When it is verified, you will get the Service Request Number (SRN) through SMS.

9. Login through 'SRN' and preview the address, edit it and submit it, cancel your 'Update Request Number' (URN).