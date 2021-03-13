Planning to link your driving licence with Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it

In order to ensure the safety of the drivers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently asked all the drivers to link their Aadhaar card with their driving licence to avail of contactless services. This is aimed at preventing the forgery of documents of absconding drivers in a road accident. With this, police can easily track the accused and get complete information about the driver.

Currently, the ministry has started providing 18 services related to driving license and RCs online such as renewal of DL, learner's license and change of address in DL. Here's how to link a driving licence with an Aadhaar card.

Here's how you can link your Aadhaar and DL:

Step 1: Visit the website of the State Road Transport Department.

Step 2: Now click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

Step 3: Now select the 'Driving License' option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter the driving license number and click on 'Get Details'.

Step 5: Now enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and mobile number in the given space.

Step 6: After filling in the details enter the 'Submit'

Step 7: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile. Enter the OTP to complete the process.

If any of the drivers fails to link their Aadhaar card, then their driving licenses will get deactivated.