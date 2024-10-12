PM Internship Scheme 2024 Registration Begins Today: Check Stipend, Eligibility Criteria, Companies, And Steps to Apply

PM Internship Scheme Registration: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA, has begun the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 on October 12, 2024. Candidates can apply for the internship scheme through the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in. The PM Internship Scheme aims at benefiting around 10 million young people over the next five years.

Notably, there are 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors available on the online portal. The registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 began at 5PM today.

The portal ensures efficient access to internships across sectors with Aadhaar-based registration and tools like bio-data generation. All eligible candidates in the age group 21-24 are encouraged to apply at the earliest.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Companies

Around 200 companies have registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which is overseeing the scheme aimed at offering over 1.2 lakh internships during the current financial year.

Top companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, the Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks are leading the way, offering the highest number of internships on the portal. These opportunities span various sectors, including banking and financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality.

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 provides a 12-month opportunity to intern with India’s top 500 companies, offering valuable learning experiences from industry leaders

PM Internship Scheme 2024 Stipend:

Candidates will get Rs 5000 as a monthly assistant for the entire duration of 12 months of the internship. Out of the total amount, the company will pay Rs 500 to each intern from the Company's CSR funds, and the government will pay Rs 4500. The government has also confirmed that reservation policies will be followed for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes candidates in this scheme.

PM Internship Scheme Eligibility:

Candidates should have passed High School or Higher Secondary School, have a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma etc.

How To Apply In PM Internship Scheme 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Register" link to open a new page.

Step 3: Fill in the registration details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: A resume will be generated by the portal based on the information you provide.

Step 5: Apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting preferences like location, sector, functional role, and qualifications.

Step 6: After applying, click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.