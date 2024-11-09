PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration Ends Tomorrow; How To Apply In Last Minute, Check Stipend And Eligibility Criteria

PM Internship Scheme Last Date: The PM Internship Scheme provides a crucial opportunity for young Indians to gain hands-on experience with leading companies in the country. However, the registration for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 will close on November 10, 2024.

Interested candidates can apply for one of the 80,000 internship roles available across 24 different sectors by visiting the official PM Internship Scheme website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Companies Registered Under PM Internship Scheme 2024

Around 200 companies have registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which is overseeing the scheme aimed at offering over 1.2 lakh internships during the current financial year.

Top companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, the Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks are leading the way, offering the highest number of internships on the portal. Adding further, the Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Eicher, Deloitte, Mahindra Group, Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo, HDFC, Wipro, ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, Samsung and Hewlett Packard are among 500 firms to have listed themselves under the PM Internship Scheme 2024.

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 provides a 12-month opportunity to intern with India’s top 500 companies, offering valuable learning experiences from industry leaders.

PM Internship Scheme 2024 Stipend:

Candidates will get Rs 5000 as a monthly assistant for the entire duration of 12 months of the internship. Out of the total amount, the company will pay Rs 500 to each intern from the Company's CSR funds, and the government will pay Rs 4500.

The government has also confirmed that reservation policies will be followed for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes candidates in this scheme.



PM Internship Scheme Eligibility:

Candidates should have passed High School or Higher Secondary School, have a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma etc. The scheme is open to Indian nationals between the ages of 21 and 24 as of November 10.

How To Apply In PM Internship Scheme 2024 In Last Minute

Step 1: Visit the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Register" link to open a new page.

Step 3: Fill in the registration details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: A resume will be generated by the portal based on the information you provide.

Step 5: Apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting preferences like location, sector, functional role, and qualifications.

Step 6: After applying, click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.