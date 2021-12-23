PM Jan Dhan account holders can avail benefit of Rs 10,000 without any balance, know how

New Delhi. If you are an account holder of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), you must know about a facility that gives you several financial benefits along with universal access to banking services.

You can get an overdraft (OD) facility up to Rs 10,000 in this zero balance account. The overdraft limit was earlier Rs 5,000 which was then doubled to Rs 10,000. Overdraft upto Rs 2,000 is available without conditions. To avail the overdraft facility, your Jan Dhan account should be at least 6 months old, else you can only get overdraft of up to Rs 2,000. There has also been an increase in upper age limit for overdraft from 60 to 65 years.

PMJDY accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014, and was simultaneously launched on August 28, 2014, to foster financial inclusion.

This national mission was launched to ensure people have access to financial services, namely, banking, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner.

