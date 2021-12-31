PM-KISAN 10th installment coming tomorrow: Don't worry about e-KYC, you will get Rs 2,000 benefit on January 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 01 January, 2022.

PM Modi will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. (Also read: Aadhaar linking a must to get Rs 6,000 annual benefit? Know here)

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.

Dont worry about PM-KISAN e-KYC

Previously it was being reported that e-KYC is mandatory, without which the benefit of PM KISAN will not be transferred. However, as per a report in the hindi news portal Hindustan, eligilbe farmers should not worry about their pending e-KYC. The benefit of Rs 2,000 will be credited even if the farmers have not completed their e-KYC process. The mandatory e-KYC will kick in from next installment i.e, 11th installment of PM KISAN.

Here is how to check your name via PM Kisan website using the direct link

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

How to check your name in PM KISAN via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM Kisan Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

Is PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

