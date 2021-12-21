हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Kisan Scheme

PM KISAN 10th instalment coming soon: Name missing in beneficiary list? Know what to do, where to file complaint

If you too are waiting for your amount of Rs 2000 and you have not got your name in the list, do not worry. You can call PM Kisan Samman's helpline .

PM KISAN 10th instalment coming soon: Name missing in beneficiary list? Know what to do, where to file complaint

New Delhi: The wait for the 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is all set to end soon. Eligible farming families will get Rs 2000 in their bank account.

If you are also waiting for the 10th installment of Rs 2,000, then it is most likely that the money might come into your account anytime by the end of this month. But how do you find your name in the beneficiary list? Here’s the process.

To check your name in the list of beneficiaries of the PM Kisan, first of all you have to visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in. Here you will see the option of Farmers Corner. Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the option of Beneficiaries List. Then you have to select your state, district, sub district, block and village information in the list. Have to click on Get Report. After this, the full list of beneficiaries will be revealed.

If you too are waiting for your amount of Rs 2000 and you have not got your name in the list, do not worry. You can call PM Kisan Samman's helpline on 011-24300606 and file your complaint.

In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Kisan SchemeAadhaar cardPM Kisan
Next
Story

4-day work-week, reduced in-hand salary, higher PF: New Wage Code likely in FY 2022-23

Must Watch

PT11M38S

Opposition marches in Parliament premises