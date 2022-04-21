New Delhi: As lakhs of farmers are eagerly waiting for the latest update on 11th installment of PM KISAN, there are a couple of information regarding the eKYC that the farmers must know.

As per the PM KISAN official website the following three things must be noted. The website says:

1. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. Pls. contact nearest CSC centres for Biometric authentication

2. Aadhar based eKYC through OTP Authentication has been temporarily suspended

3. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

