New Delhi: While lakhs of farmers are now waiting for the latest update on 11th installment of PM KISAN, they need not worry for eKYC deadline for a few more weeks. Government has extended eKYC deadline for few more months till 22 May 2022. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.

“Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 22nd May 2022,” says the PM KISAN official website.

But, will incomplete e-kyc be a problem this time?

The installment for this period had come on May 15 last year. Hence, a few media reports are speculating that government might transfer the amount to farmers on the upcoming Ram Navami or Ambedkar Jayanti.

Since eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers, it is advisable that they should complete this task before the deadline. Moreover, the date for disbursement of the 11th installment of Rs 2,000 has yet not been made official. In this scenario, if the next installment comes before May 22, then eKYC should not be a problem. But if the 11th installment is transferred after May 22, then farmers will have to wait for the next official announcement on eKYC.

If you are looking to complete the PM-KISAN e-KYC process, you can check out the step by step process below.

- Visit the official PM Kisan website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

- In the right hand side, below the home page, you will see Farmers Corner

- There is a box just below Farmers Corner that mentions e-kyc

- Click the e-kyc

- A page will open that facilitates Aadhar Ekyc

- Now, you will have to enter your Aadhar number and then the Captcha code shown and click on the search button

- After that, you will have to enter your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card and click on Get OTP button

- The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

- Punch in the OTP and click on the Submit For Authentication button

- As soon as you click Submit For Auth button, your PM KISAN e-KYC will be successful

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings.

