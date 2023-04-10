PM-KISAN 14th Installment Coming On This Date? Check Step-by-step Guide To Apply Here

New Delhi: Between April 2023 and July 2023, the government is anticipated to release the 14th payment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme). However, the administration has not made any official statements about this. Every landholding farmer families are given a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000, under the PM-KISAN scheme.

On February 27, 2023, the government published the 13th installment of the plan. (Also Read: AI Artist Creates Image Of Bill Gates, Musk, Zuckerberg, Other Billionaires As World's Poorest- Check How They Look)

Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For 14th Installments:

- Open the official website i.e www.pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to the farmer's section

- Click on the New Farmer Registration option

- Submit your Aadhaar number

- Fill up the captcha code

- Fill up the appropriate details

- Click on the Yes options

- Now fill out all the required details

- Download the form

- Print it for further use

Who Are Eligible To Get Benefits Under The PM-KISAN Scheme?

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Who Are Excluded From The PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies.

Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme Details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.