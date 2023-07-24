PM-KISAN 14th Installment: Just 3 Days Remaining For Rs 2,000 To Be Transferred; Are You Ready With These Two Documents?

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 14th Installment update:-- With just 3 days remaining for the 14th Installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) to be transferred, farmers must be mindful of two important documents and their linkages.

PM Narendra Modi will distribute the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to the approximately 8.5 crore beneficiaries of PM KISAN on July 27, according to a government website.

On July 27, at 11 a.m. in Sikar, Rajasthan, PM Modi will meet with farmers while transferring the direct benefit to qualified recipients.



These Farming Families Will Not Get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 14th installment

We had earlier reported that farmers awaiting payment under PM Kisan might not receive it at all because of a minor mistake on their end.

Farmers who want to benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can link their bank account with their Aadhaar card and submit their completed e-KYC on PM Kisan's official website, http://pmkisan.gov.in, according to a tweet from the program's official advertising and marketing agency.

If you are looking to complete the PM-KISAN e-KYC process, you can check out the step by step process below.

- Visit the official PM Kisan website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

- In the right hand side, below the home page, you will see Farmers Corner

- There is a box just below Farmers Corner that mentions e-kyc

- Click the e-kyc

- A page will open that facilitates Aadhar Ekyc

- Now, you will have to enter your Aadhar number and then the Captcha code shown and click on the search button

- After that, you will have to enter your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card and click on Get OTP button

- The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

- Punch in the OTP and click on the Submit For Authentication button

- As soon as you click Submit For Auth button, your PM KISAN e-KYC will be successful

Here Is How To Link Aadhaar With Bank Account In 3 Easy Steps Using Mobile App

- Sign in to your bank's mobile app

- Navigate to the "Services" page of the "My Account" section and select "View/Update Aadhaar card details."

- Enter your Aadhaar number twice and then press the submit button.

- You will receive notification that your bank account has been successfully linked to your Aadhaar card.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 14th installment: How To Check Beneficiary Status

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

PM KISAN Scheme Details

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.