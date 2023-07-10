PM-KISAN 14th Installment: Sort Out THESE Two Documents Or Else Rs 2,000 May Not Be Credited In Your Account

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 14th Installment latest update:-- Farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount under PM Kisan, may not get it at all for a simple error at their end.

The official Advertising & Marketing Agency for PM Kisan Yojana has tweeted that to take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should link their bank account with Aadhaar card and submit their e-KYC on PM Kisan's official website http://pmkisan.gov.in complete.

Meanwhile, reports are speculating that the Central government may very soon roll out the 14th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana), and in all probabilities it could be credited this month itself.

If you are looking to complete the PM-KISAN e-KYC process, you can check out the step by step process below.

- Visit the official PM Kisan website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

- In the right hand side, below the home page, you will see Farmers Corner

- There is a box just below Farmers Corner that mentions e-kyc

- Click the e-kyc

- A page will open that facilitates Aadhar Ekyc

- Now, you will have to enter your Aadhar number and then the Captcha code shown and click on the search button

- After that, you will have to enter your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card and click on Get OTP button

- The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

- Punch in the OTP and click on the Submit For Authentication button

- As soon as you click Submit For Auth button, your PM KISAN e-KYC will be successful

Here Is How To Link Aadhaar With Bank Account In 3 Easy Steps Using Mobile App

- Sign in to your bank's mobile app

- Navigate to the "Services" page of the "My Account" section and select "View/Update Aadhaar card details."

- Enter your Aadhaar number twice and then press the submit button.

- You will receive notification that your bank account has been successfully linked to your Aadhaar card.

PM-KISAN 14th Installment: How To Check Name on Beneficiary List

Eligible farmers can easily check their names on the official PM Kisan website. On the homepage of the website, you need to visit the Farmers Corner, followed by clicking on the Beneficiary Status option.

On the next page, you need to enter your details to find out if you’re eligible for receiving the benefits under PM Kisan Yoana or not.

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.